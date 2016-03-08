Napoli make contact with Marotta
30 September at 12:30Juventus and Giuseppe Marotta confirmed they are parting ways yesterday, with the Juve CEO set to step down from his role, after what he told Il Corriere della Sera was down to a lack of harmony with Juve President Agnelli.
The same reports from Il Corriere della Sera suggest that Napoli and Aurelio De Laurentiis have already made contact with Beppe Marotta since it was announced he would be leaving Juventus.
Marotta denied that his resignation was associated with the open FIGC Presidency; as well as suggesting that it had nothing to do with Cristiano Ronaldo’s purchase.
