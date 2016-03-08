Napoli, Malcuit begins rehabilitation whilst Allan and Ghoulam start personalised schedules
12 November at 19:15Napoli full-back Kevin Malcuit started the first day of his rehabilitation today following his cruciate ligament rupture that was suffered in the club’s 1-1 draw against SPAL at the end of last month, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 28-year-old Frenchman, who has been undergoing some physical therapy at home, started his first day of rehabilitation at the club’s technical centre. Other injured Napoli stars, such as Brazilian midfielder Allan and 28-year-old Algerian Faouzi Ghoulam both followed a personalised schedule in the gym and on the pitch doing light training.
The remaining Napoli players, who aren’t with their respective national teams, took part in some physical exercises before working on ball possession and aerobic work. The session ended with a 5-on-5 game followed by some shooting training. The team’s next game is against AC Milan at the San Siro following the end of the international break.
Apollo Heyes
