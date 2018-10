Napoli, Malcuit's agent: "He will keep on working..."

Kevin Malcuit's agent had this to say to Radio CRC about his client : " I spoke to Ancelotti not long ago to see what Malcuit can do to keep improving. Ancelotti is an amazing coach, he is a great mentor for Kevin. Kevin will keep on working hard as I think he will soon play much more...".



