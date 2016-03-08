Napoli, Malcuit’s agent talks about Arsenal’s interest in January and the upcoming Europa League tie

Bruno Satin, the agent who represents both Kalidou Koulibaly and Kevin Malcuit, has been speaking to Radio CRC: "Malcuit with France? They have a group that works and works well. Pavard trusts the coach even if is played out of his favoured position. Obviously Deschamps tries to rely on the players who won the World Cup with him. They give him more guarantees. Kevin has shown that he can be an important player for Napoli, also in view of next year.”

On the upcoming match against Arsenal he said “It will be an important test for Napoli, they have every chance of going through and getting closer to the final, Arsenal are doing quite well this year, but Napoli are also doing well, and will be going all in on the Europa League, given that Juventus has virtually sealed yet another championship.

He also spoke about Arsenal’s reported interest in the French full-back in January, "After Bellerin's injury the club was looking for a full-back, but Kevin had just arrived in Naples and was playing more and more under Ancelotti, we didn't even consider this possibility. Konaté from Leipzig? He's my client, he's just renewed with Red Bull Leipzig, but I've never talked to Giuntoli about it. He is a serious professional, a 19 year old who has a great desire to learn and play. As well as Koulibaly, he could become one of the best."