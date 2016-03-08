Napoli, Manolas: 'I was born ready'

Kostas Manolas answered a few Napoli related questions, here is what he had to say on the matter (via Calciomercato.com):



'Everyone welcomed me, it was great. Roma departure? It's personal, I don't want to talk about it. Napoli? I was convinced right away and I am sure I took the right decision. Scudetto? That's the goal. Ancelotti? He is a special coach who has won a ton of international trophies. Koulibaly? He is such a great defender, we will give it our all to be the best out there. I am anxious for him to return from the Africa cup of nations so that we can establish a strong bond. Raul Albiol? He is a great defender who has a lot of experience. Even so, I am convinced that I can replace him well here at Napoli. Are you ready for this new adventure? I was born ready...'. More to come on the matter...