Napoli, Manolas says ‘Ciao and thanks’ to Roma

Kostas Manolas has joined Luca Pellegrini in taking to Instagram today to thank Roma and wish them all the best, as they embark on their next steps. Napoli activated Manolas’ release clause by offering €36 million for the centre-back.Napoli's new Greek defender wrote on Instagram: "I want to thank the coaches, teammates and all the fans who have been close to me and supported me over the years. I spent 5 wonderful years, I always gave everything with love for this team. Ciao and thanks Roma!"