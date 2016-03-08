Napoli, Mario Rui: 'Messi? I will get a headache...'

As the second half of the season is about to kick off, Mario Rui spoke in an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss, the official radio of Napoli, about the Partenopei's current situation ( via Calciomercato.com ). Of course, ahead of the clash against Barcelona, he was also asked about Leo Messi.

"Messi? If I start thinking about him now, I will get a headache. Jokes aside, though, I can consider myself lucky because it's every player's dream to face the strongest and I will give my all to do as well as possible," he stated.