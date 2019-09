According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik is no closer to a renewal.After the club failed to sign Mauro Icardi in the summer, Milik expected a new deal from the club but he is no closer to the renewal.However, Milik is expected to be the starter for the match between Napoli and Lecce today.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.