Napoli meet with Zielinski agent about renewal

21 March at 12:45
According to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, there has been a new meeting between Napoli and Bartlomiej Bolek, the agent of Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski, to discuss the possibility of a renewal.

Piotr Zielinski's current contract expires in 2021; with the club and Zielinski's agent wanting to extend terms until 2023. Negotiations are progressing at a steady rate but have been somewhat hindered by the release clause; which is currently set to €60m but the Neapolitans wish to raise up to €90m.

