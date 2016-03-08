Napoli meet with Zielinski agent about renewal
21 March at 12:45According to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, there has been a new meeting between Napoli and Bartlomiej Bolek, the agent of Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski, to discuss the possibility of a renewal.
Piotr Zielinski's current contract expires in 2021; with the club and Zielinski's agent wanting to extend terms until 2023. Negotiations are progressing at a steady rate but have been somewhat hindered by the release clause; which is currently set to €60m but the Neapolitans wish to raise up to €90m.
