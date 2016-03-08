Napoli, Mercato: De Laurentiis looks to Hellas Verona stars
29 November at 19:30Despite the struggles at corporate level and the ongoing awkwardness in the camp, Napoli has still maintained a positive outlook towards the transfer market.
Calciomercato reports that Cristiano Giuntoli is very active, the idea of booking several emerging players of this current crop in Serie A is the aim.
For Sofyan Amrabat there is already a negotiation in progress: Napoli has pushed around 10 million euros for the Verona midfielder, the demand is slightly higher. But the dialogues with Hellas do not end there, on the contrary.
Albanian defender Amir Rrahmani is among the many players who exploded at the start of the season for Verona.
Fixed with a low-cost operation by from Dinamo Zagreb, Rrahmani is maintaining an impressive level of performance, often resembling Milan Skriniar for his imposing physique and personality.
This is why Napoli was informed by Verona to raise the offer and consider this an option for next summer and not January as Hellas cannot and will not dismantle this current team.
Napoli are a work in progress, and these are just a couple of names that could look to re-inject life into an ageing and departing first team.
For more news head to our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments