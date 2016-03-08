Napoli, Meret: 'I try to forget the match against Arsenal; here's what I did wrong...'
20 April at 20:45Napoli were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening as Arsenal pulled off a 1-0 win in Naples that was enough to put the Premier League side through at the expense of Carlo Ancelotti's Neapolitan side. Arsenal's goal in the game came from an Alexandre Lacazette free kick, Napoli keeper Alex Meret misjudging the flight path of the ball and Arsenal were leading the match.
Meret has given an interview to Napoli's official radio, in which he said the following:
"I'm fine. I'm physically well and mentally I try to forget the match with Arsenal and start again in the league. Unfortunately because of the skill of our opponents we were not able to move forward. Well done to them, we now think of the championship. I read something about the wall being bad, but on a central ball I have to choose one side to place the wall and put myself on the other. I was wrong in anticipating the movement of the small step to the right. It was a mistake, we all make mistakes, I think it is right to forget it immediately and start again.
"Atalanta? We play at the San Paolo and this is a point in our favor. Among those that remain, this the most difficult game, together with the one with Inter. Atalanta play well, we will have to be good not to suffer from their game, we'll command it and try to get the three points."
