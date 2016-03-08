Napoli, Meret's agent: 'His debut in the Champions League was a dream...'
18 September at 21:45Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret made his Champions League debut last night in the Neapolitan sides 2-0 victory over European champions Liverpool. Today his agent, Federico Pastorello, spoke to Naples based radio station Radio Kiss Kiss via Calciomercato.com about the debut and his player’s abilities.
“His debut in the Champions League was like the one everyone dreams of, winning against Liverpool and being decisive. The first goal was thanks to him, without that parry Liverpool would have been ahead. He has great ability to concentrate, which is why he is amongst the best in Europe and the world.”
The 22-year-old Italian goalkeeper arrived in Naples last season from his hometown club Udinese, where he failed to break into the first team. He spent two seasons on loan with SPAL, before moving south to join Napoli.
Apollo Heyes
