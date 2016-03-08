Napoli, Meret: 'We need our Champions League mentality against Genk tomorrow'
09 December at 17:30Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today, discussing the Partenopei’s Champions League clash against Genk tomorrow. His words were noted by Calciomercato.com.
"Tomorrow we will play a fundamental challenge for our season. We want to return with a victory and overcome this difficult moment. It's all going to depend on us tomorrow evening, we have our fate in our hands and we want to play a great game in front of our fans. We need the mentality that has characterised us in the Champions League matches. We need to move positive thoughts away from the outside world.”
The Naples based club are currently 7th in the league after 15 games, struggling to maintain consistent form and only achieving five wins in that time. They are seven points behind 6th place Atalanta and 17 points away from 1st place Inter, showing their disappointing start. In the Champions League they are second in their group, one point behind group leaders Liverpool.
Apollo Heyes
