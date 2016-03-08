Napoli, Meret: 'We want to make up for lost points'
12 December at 21:30Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret discussed the club’s performances so far this season at today’s presentation of the club’s 2020 calendar, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
“There are great margins for improvement, we are in the middle of the season, we want to make up for lost points.”
The 22-year-old Italian goalkeeper, who is contracted to Napoli until 2023, has made 16 appearances for the club so far this season across all competitions, being a consistently strong choice between the sticks for the Partenopei. He has kept six clean sheets and conceded 18 goals in this time.
Apollo Heyes
