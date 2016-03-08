Napoli, Mertens and Callejon contract extension looking unlikely
14 October at 13:10Italian Serie A giants Napoli are about to lose their two forwards for free in the summer of 2020 as Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens are unlikely to extend their contract with the club, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The duo are in the final year of their respective contract with the Naples-based club and so far, there have been no encouraging sign whether any of them will sign a new deal before the January transfer window when they will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs as a free agent.
The latest report reveals that even though there have been discussions between Napoli’s representatives and players agents, but the parties have a lot of difference in terms of what should be the salary of each player—largely because of stubbornness from Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis who is unwilling to change his policy about the salary of a player over the age of 30.
As for manager Carlo Ancelotti, this will be a disastrous news as both players have proved to be an integral part of his plans at the club.
