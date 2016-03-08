Napoli, Mertens and several others a doubt for Udinese

Through the official website of Napoli comes the report of today's training under the orders of Carlo Ancelotti. More training for Ghoulam, Tonelli, Milik and Allan, plus Dries Mertens has now also become unavailable.



The complete report was published on the clubs website:



"Afternoon session for Napoli at the Technical Center. The Azzurri prepare the match against Udinese, the 15th Serie A day scheduled on Saturday in Friuli (6pm). The team, on field 2, after a first warming up, performed tactical work before closing the session with shooting practice."



"Allan was having therapy, Milik was a part of the group training and also had personalized elements along with Ghoulam and Tonelli. Dries Mertens has not trained due to a sudden attack of the flu".

Anthony Privetera