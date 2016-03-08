Napoli, Mertens: ‘Certain decisions made us angry’
30 September at 12:00Napoli were defeated 3-1 by Juventus at the Allianz Stadium yesterday, after the Bianconeri came back from behind to come away with three points and their seventh win in seven games this season. Napoli took the lead through Dries Mertens before Mario Mandzukic equalised for the Old Lady. Napoli were also reduced to 10-men when Mario Rui was sent off.
Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss after the match, Napoli forward Dries Mertens gave his thoughts on the game:
“We did well, we played a good game and created many chances. Unfortunately, sometimes you have to give a bit more but we still have confidence in ourselves. There were little things that changed the game, the cards and data are little things that make you angry, and it is difficult to then continue playing. Too bad for the chance of Callejon, if he scored we would have equalised at 2-2. Instead, shortly after, the 3-1 arrived.
“I do not know if Banti has helped Juve, they are definitely choices that make you angry, but I prefer to talk about us. Chants against Napoli? Sorry, but more than anything else I heard our fans singing, and this pleases us. The championship is not over, it's difficult but we want to stay up there until the end.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments