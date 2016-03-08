Napoli, Mertens edges closer to China
22 October at 18:25Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens is now edging closer to a move to China, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be able to extend his stay with the Gli Azzurri after the summer of 2020.
The reason is that Mertens is eying a salary increment from €4 million per season to €5 million per season—an offer which was out rightly rejected by Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis who is sticking to the club’s policy of not rewarding a bumper contract to players over the age of 30.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Mertens, who is already 32-year-old, will be pushed to make a move to China where he can get his one final mega contract of his career.
