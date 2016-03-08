Napoli, Mertens future still undecided; the situation
19 November at 21:20Dries Mertens does not know where he will play in 2020. He would like to stay in Naples beyond June 30, when his contract expires, but to date, nothing can be excluded. As what usually happens in these cases, between the saying and the doing there is a sea, in this case, a sea of money.
The scenario is, in fact, that as of a few weeks ago, there is a great distance between offer and demand between Mertens and De Laurentiis. As reported by CalcioMercato.com, the Belgian asks for a three-year contract worth 4.5 million euros, but the president offers half of that. A situation which forces Mertens to look around for other options. The clubs interested in the 32-year-old Belgian despite his age, are many. Mertens has received offers from China, Germany, Italy, and the United States.
As reported by Voetbal Belgie, the last club that requested information from the former PSV's entourage is Montreal Impact. Input from the new technical director, Thierry Henry, who has known and esteemed Mertens since he was assistant to coach Roberto Martinez for the Belgian national team.
On the plate besides a rich economic offer from Montreal, a new life experience in Canada is luring, and playing in a league like the Major League Soccer. Mertens is not interested for the moment, as he wants to stay in Europe a few more years, but will Henry succeed his mind?
