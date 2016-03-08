Napoli, Mertens: 'I've never felt so fresh, I want to stay at Napoli'
09 October at 14:00Napoli striker Dries Mertens spoke to Belgian media outlet RBTF via Calciomercato.com today to discuss his future with the club and experiences with the team.
“I've never felt so fresh, I'm 32 years old but I feel better than some 25-26 year olds. Maybe it's because I don't have any children. I'm living the best moment of my career and I'm going to play well for a long time.”
The 32-year-old Belgian commented on him overtaking club legend Diego Maradona in goals scored for the club.
“Maradona record? Of course, I think about it, everyone is talking to me about it! I'm quite proud to be so close to a legend like Diego. I met him twice, but we were in Naples and you know how it goes: everyone went crazy, everyone wanted a photo or an autograph.”
Mertens then hinted towards a possible contract renewal.
“I can only say that I want to stay at Napoli, but at the moment I can't say anything more. I'm Belgian, but I feel like I'm Italian. I'm always out, the sun, the little coffees, the pasta…”
He also promised not to sign for another Italian club if he left Napoli.
“If I leave Napoli, I'll miss everything. I certainly don't see myself signing for another Italian club. It would make me feel strange because I feel at home in Naples.”
Finally, Mertens ruled out a move to either Qatar or China, known for paying incredibly high wages.
“No, I don't see myself signing up for a club in China or Qatar either: as I said, I hope to play for as long as possible at the top of European football. Back in Belgium at the end of my career? No, I don't think so.”
Apollo Heyes
