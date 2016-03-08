Napoli, Mertens praises Inter for signing Lukaku
13 September at 11:45
Napoli striker, Dries Mertens, spoke about his attacking partner in the Belgian national team, namely Romelu Lukaku, who completed a move from Man Utd to Inter this summer. In the interview, as quoted by TuttoMercatoWeb, the versatile attacker praised Inter for the signing.
"He gives strength and quality, he will make the difference. The Italian league has made a great signing, and we will realize this from his goals," he began.
The Napoli man also revealed that he enjoys playing with Lukaku a lot, as a result of the latter's determination. However, once the Partenopei will take on Inter (in January), there will surely be a rivalry between the two as the game certainly is a big one.
"When we are with the national team, I like playing with him a lot. He always trains, before and after the sessions. He would never stop being on the field," he concluded.
Tomorrow evening, Mertens' side will take on Sampdoria at San Paolo, looking to get revenge after losing by four goals to three against Juventus last time out, following a late own-goal by Koulibaly.
However, it remains to be seen if the dressing rooms will be done in time (WATCH HERE), as the renovations of the stadium haven't been finished on time.
