Napoli, Mertens says no to Borussia Dortmund: two clubs in the running

Napoli striker Dries Mertens has said no to interested German side Borussia Dortmund, according to a report from Italian broadcaster Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the 32-year-old Belgian striker is not convinced by the Bundesliga club and would prefer to wait until the end of January in order to secure a better move in next summer’s transfer window instead. The player’s contract expires with Napoli next June. The two clubs closest to him are fellow Italian side Inter as well as Spanish side Atletico Madrid.Apollo Heyes