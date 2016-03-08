As reported by calciomercato, talks between Dries Mertens and Napoli are not over just yet. The Belgian has received many offers but pushes to stay and now a sign of peace has also arrived from Naples: the dialogue for the renewal of the contract is still open and now the situation is unlocking.



The Belgium international has featured for Napoli 22 times this season and has added 9 goals and 4 assists to hit tally. His season will most definitely be remembered for surpassing the great Diego Maradonna as Napoli's all time leading goalscorer (he currently has 89).



Mertens has been linked with a number of sides since before the season even started, with Italian club Inter, Premier League and Chinese League sides asking Napoli for the status of the player.

Rest assured, we have not heard the last of this deal this mercato, and if it is not solved by the end of January, the topic will drag long into the seasons end.



For more news visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera