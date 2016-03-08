Napoli, Mexico coach Martino: 'Lozano suffered a blow to the ankle'

Mexico coach Gerardo Martino spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference earlier following their 3-1 victory over Panama in their CONCACAF Nations League game, discussing the injury to Napoli forward Hirving Lozano."It's a blow to the ankle with a bruise as well, hopefully it's just a minor blow."The 24-year-old Mexican forward, who joined Napoli from Dutch side PSV this summer in a deal worth €42 million, has had a slow start to his career with the Partenopei, only netting once in seven games for the side.Apollo Heyes