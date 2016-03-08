Napoli, midfield targets identified as ADL is due to meet with Fiorentina over Veretout

Napoli are making moves in the market in order to strengthen their midfield, as Tuttosport explains: "For the midfield, the club has Pablo Fornals of Villarreal in its grip, trying to get a discount on the 30 million clause. And as well as the Spaniard, they are also looking at Jordan Veretout.

Mario Giuffredi, the Fiorentina midfielder’s agent, will be in Rome on Thursday to meet with De Laurentiis to talk about Veretout, but also about Hysaj whose contract will expire in 2021 (although an extension is planned to be keep him at the club until 2025).

It will be useful for De Laurentiis to find an agreement with Fiorentina but it will not be easy, because Fiorentina do not need to sell him."