Napoli midfielder Allan sets sights on Scudetto

Napoli midfielder Allan has spoken to Sky Sport ahead of the upcoming Serie A season; revealing his goals with the Neapolitan side - setting the bar high.



"​We have recharged our batteries well for next season. We are ready for the championship, there is always a battle to be made. We are getting ready well for Fiorentina, we hope to start strong. I found a very serene environment here. In training the team worked well, played well with Barcelona in the first game. We are ready, we have had good preparation.



"Win the Scudetto? Of course, we try. Strong players have arrived, joining a group that has already done so much good. We hope to take away great satisfactions, we hope that those who arrive can give that little bit more required."