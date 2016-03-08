Napoli midfielder edges close to Sevilla switch
27 January at 13:10Napoli midfielder Marko Rog has reportedly edged very close to a move to Spanish giants Sevilla, with a fee now decided.
The Croatian has fallen out of favor at the partenopei, having made only 4 starts in the Serie A this season, appearing five times as a substitute. He did not make an appearance for the club during the goalless draw against AC Milan yesterday, having scored once this season.
Mundo Deportivo state that Sevilla have reached an agreement with Napoli to sign the midfielder and that's the final straw in the negotiations that were being talked about over the last few weeks.
The fee is 20 million euros and the much more minor details of the deal will be sorted out very soon, before the transfer window ends in January. The agreement was reached in the last few hours.
The outlet also claim that Rog could be available for selection for Sevilla when they return to Barcelona for their second leg of the Copa Del Rey, as they lead the tie 2-0.
