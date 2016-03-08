Napoli midfielder: 'I renew and dream of the Scudetto'
15 July at 14:00Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has given an interview to Neapolitan radio station Radio Kiss Kiss:
"I'm happy it all went well in my private and professional life. I feel very good, the coach is a master and we hope everything goes well: I want to show my full potential, Zielinski is 100% fine.
"Ancelotti? We have a nice, sincere relationship and I went to shake hands with him. We care a lot about him, he is a teacher. We exchanged a few words, he congratulated me. Now we work hard.
"Dream? Winning the Scudetto with Napoli, it would be special for us and for the Neapolitan people who deserve this satisfaction. We hope to succeed.
"James? Would he give us more conviction? Sure. He will be welcome, I love him, he's a champion, a real champion; he has incredible technique. If he comes it will be great news for all of us because he is a great player and the field will take care of the rest. It is obvious that we and Ancelotti would like him too, he is a top level player."
