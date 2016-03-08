Napoli midfielder: 'I renew and dream of the Scudetto'

15 July at 14:00
Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has given an interview to Neapolitan radio station Radio Kiss Kiss:

"​I'm happy it all went well in my private and professional life. I feel very good, the coach is a master and we hope everything goes well: I want to show my full potential, Zielinski is 100% fine.

"​Ancelotti? We have a nice, sincere relationship and I went to shake hands with him. We care a lot about him, he is a teacher. We exchanged a few words, he congratulated me. Now we work hard.

"Dream? ​Winning the Scudetto with Napoli, it would be special for us and for the Neapolitan people who deserve this satisfaction. We hope to succeed.

"James? ​​Would he give us more conviction? Sure. He will be welcome, I love him, he's a champion, a real champion; he has incredible technique. If he comes it will be great news for all of us because he is a great player and the field will take care of the rest. It is obvious that we and Ancelotti would like him too, he is a top level player."

