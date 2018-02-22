Napoli star hints at Man Utd snub
19 May at 14:35Napoli's midfielder Allan spoke to Sky Sport concerning next season’s goal and his desire to stay alongside Maurizio Sarri. The Brazilian was linked with joining Manchester United in January but his claims suggest he may refuse to move away from the San Paolo in the summer.
"Continuing with this coach who makes us play well would be important, we too have fun on the pitch and we are sorry we did not win anything yet, but we can do it if we keep Sarri.”
“We wanted it so much for the fans who deserved to win the Scudetto. It does not end here, I still have five years of my contract and I will give my all to make these people happy. “
Maybe in a month, when it's all over, we'll calmly reason and we'll understand it, but surely we had some moments.”
The 27-year-old arrived in Naples in 2015. He signed a contract extension in March, keeping him at the club until 2023. He has appeared in every Serie A games this season.
