The Croatian will join the club on loan, though an obligation to buy is included in his contract. €2m will be paid to Napoli right away, while an additional €13m will be paid next year. Tomorrow, Rog will undergo his medical in Milan.

​After long negotiations, Cagliari and Napoli have reached an agreement for the transfer of Marko Rog, now set to join the Rossoblu ahead of the upcoming season.