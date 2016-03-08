Napoli midfielder turns down Premier League move to await Roma offer
18 June at 16:00According to what has been reported by Sky Sport today, Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara has rejected the chance to join Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves, who finished in the top half of the Premier League in their first season back in England's top flight, are keen on the Napoli man.
However, Diawara himself reportedly prefers a potential move to Napoli's Serie A rivals Roma; where he could be sent as part of the operation to bring Roma's Greek defender Kostas Manolas to Naples from the Italian capital.
