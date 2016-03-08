Napoli midfielder waiting for Brazil selection
29 August at 17:35Napoli midfielder Allan has revealed that he is waiting on a selection from the Brazilian national side.
The midfielder was recently talking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli and he was asked about the Brazilian national team. He said: "It is a goal that I have, of course. I think if I can do my best for my club, I would be given a chance. The coach has given opportunities to many guys who play in Brazil, I hope he can give it to me too."
