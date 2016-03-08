Napoli-Milan ’88 – Ancelotti: “The passion of the crowd left me speechless”
23 August at 11:00In an interview with Repubblica, Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti recalled Milan’s 3-2 win over Napoli in Naples on May 1, 1988. Despite goals from Maradona and Careca, Napoli lost and here is what Ancelotti had to say about that match, over thirty years ago.
"It was a unique show and the passion of the crowd in the stands left me speechless, as indeed on other occasions when I returned from an opponent to Fuorigrotta, it must be from that magical afternoon, however, that I really started to cultivate my dream of working in the South, then turned into reality at the beginning of this summer with the offer of Aurelio De Laurentiis, to which I immediately replied yes: debut as host on Fuorigrotta's bench and just in case the first opponent is right my Milan: Saturday night will become a reunion with friends.”
"The passion of southern fans is special, I came here because of my desire to experience different emotions, I hope more intense, and even the beauties of Naples, starting from its sea, have worked like a magnet.”
