Napoli 3-2 Milan: Zielinski and Mertens complete Napoli comeback
25 August at 22:05Napoli are hoping to keep up their good start to the season after defeating Lazio 2-1 in Rome last Saturday; in which they came back from behind to win thanks to a winner from Lorenzo Insigne. Milan, on the other hand, are coming into their first game of the season; after their scheduled match against Genoa was postponed due to the bridge collapse tragedy in Genoa.
The match will be exciting for a number of reasons; Ancelotti returns to face his beloved Milan, Gonzalo Higuain is set to meet heavy pressure from Napoli fans; after leaving the Naples club to join Juventus.
Follow as CalcioMercato.com bring you the confirmed starting line-ups, and live updates as the match progresses. Kick-off is at 8:30PM Italian time, 7:30 in the UK.
Confirmed line-ups:
Napoli: Ospina; Mario Rui, Koulibaly, Albiol, Hysaj; Zielinski, Hamsik, Allan; Insigne, Milik, Callejon
Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Mussachio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Higuain, Borini
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments