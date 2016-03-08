Napoli, Milan had opportunity to sign Lozano but turned him down
25 September at 22:30Milan tried to sign new Napoli forward Hirving Lozano from PSV earlier this summer, but their negotiations with the player’s agent Mino Raiola fell through, according to Calciomercato.com.
Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban were negotiating with Raiola for the Mexican forward, but they were not convinced by his €38m plus bonuses price tag, plus the commission required for Raiola.
Furthermore, the Milanese management also weren’t keen to invest on a player that wasn’t tactically necessary for Marco Giampaolo’s project.
With Milan stepping back, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to pull the trigger on the deal and push to sign Lozano, beating out French champions Paris Saint Germain.
Lozano has already started to settle well in Naples, making nine appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side and impressing, including scoring a goal on his debut for the Partenopei against Juventus in the club’s 4-3 defeat earlier this season.
Apollo Heyes
