Napoli, Milik and the background on Mirabelli: now AC Milan have a plan
13 April at 17:30Arkadiusz Milik's future, for each day that passes, is increasingly distant from Napoli, so much so that the negotiations for a contract renewal have stalled to the point of being considered completely broken down. The Partenopei are already planning for a future without the Polish striker.
One of the clubs that are very attentive to the situation is AC Milan, who are expected to say goodbye to Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the end of the season. Therefore, they are looking for a player that still has a long future ahead but also has proven to be reliable, as we have learned.
The name of Milik, in reality, isn't a new one on the radar of the Rossoneri. In the summer before the 2017/18 season, Milan's former sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli tried to bring the striker to San Siro. However, in the end, the cost of the operation was too high.
In the summer, however, a 'bargain' could be possible. Napoli value Milik at €40m at least, but are now open to technical counterparts. They are interested in Milan's Franck Kessie and Hakan Calhanoglu, but the Ivorian is in pole position to say goodbye and not the Turk.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments