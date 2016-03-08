Napoli, Milik could be sold in January due to injury risks
07 October at 17:15Napoli are keen to sell Arkadiusz Milik due to the Polish forward’s injury problems, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old striker has hardly featured for the club this season, only playing 161 minutes across three appearances, due to a groin injury at the start of the season. Coach Carlo Ancelotti is no longer considers the forward essential in his project with the club, due to the player’s high injury risk.
Milik’s contract negotiations with the club have stalled as they look to sell the player in the upcoming January transfer window, with Inter seeming like a likely destination for the 25-year-old following the two club’s negotiations surrounding Mauro Icardi earlier this summer.
Milik has incredibly missed more games for Napoli through injury than goals scored for the club. He has missed 55 games for the Partenopei due to different injuries and has only scored 34 times for them across three seasons.
Apollo Heyes
