Napoli, Milik edges closer to renewal after brace against Verona
21 October at 11:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s striker Arkadiusz Milik is edging closer to a contract extension with the club, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Poland international has just 18 months left in the current deal with the club and his contract extension talks came to a halt it seemed in the recent past.
But as per the latest development, Milik’s two goals in a 2-0 win against Verona has pleased the hierarchy of the Naples-based club and it seems that the player’s contract extension might well be done in the near future.
Milik’s brilliant performance might well prove to be a bad news for veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović who was eager to join Gli Azzurri after leaving the Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy in December this year.
The 25-year-old is with Napoli ever since joining them from Dutch club Ajax in the summer of 2016 for a reported fee of €35 million.
