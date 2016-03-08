Napoli, Milik hopes to be ready for Lecce game
19 September at 09:15Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is ready to make his season debut after returning to training yesterday, according to Naples based newspaper Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Polish forward suffered a groin injury earlier in the summer forcing him out of Napoli’s opening three league games, as well as their Champions League triumph over Liverpool, but is hoping to return in Napoli’s upcoming game against Lecce.
It’s currently unsure whether Milik will start the match or only play in the second half, with coach Carlo Ancelotti having to consider his options.
Milik has missed 55 games for the Partenopei since his arrival from Ajax in 2016 due to injury, with the player missing more games through injuries than goals scored for the club.
President Aurelio De Laurentiis is a known fan of the player and will be hoping the Polish striker returns to scoring ways as Napoli look to challenge Juventus and Inter for the championship.
Apollo Heyes
