Napoli, Milik set to miss Sampdoria game through injury

04 September at 11:15
According to the Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, Arkadiusz Milik is out and will miss the match against Sampdoria after returning from the international break. The 25-year-old striker is currently in Poland with the national team and will return on Friday to Napoli’s headquarters. Similar to Lorenzo Insigne, he is following a personalised timetable to help him recover from the injury he received during the Neapolitan club’s tour of the United States earlier this summer, which caused him to miss out on the matches against Fiorentina and Juventus.
 
At the moment, it is not yet possible to predict whether Milik will recover in time for Napoli’s first Champions League game against Liverpool, but it’s certain that the Polish forward will miss Sampdoria’s visit to the Stadio San Paolo. The Partenopei are currently sitting in 10th place after their opening two games, both of which featured 4-3 score lines, but unfortunately for the Neapolitan club they were on the losing end of one of those, against Juventus in Turin.

Apollo Heyes

