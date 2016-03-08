Napoli, Milik still on Inter's table after Icardi attempt: Conte's decision is clear

As Calciomercato.com have learned , Napoli now have to decide whether to invest in the renewal (and thus the player) or sell him as the contract will expire next summer. In January, therefore, they could lose the player for free unless they take action this summer.

Meanwhile, Milik's name has already been proposed to Inter in the Icardi affair a year ago and he could be back on the Nerazzurri's table in June. Napoli are looking for potential suitors for the striker, and although Inter have been informed, they have other ideas.

The reason? Antonio Conte doesn't want the slightest margin of error on the choices in attack and has picked out other profiles for his project next season. Just like the summer, Milik isn't their first choice.

Arkadiusz Milik and Napoli's future together is far from certain. The final agreement for the contract renewal is yet to arrive, and as Dries Mertens decided to stay at the club, the situaton could change for the Polish international.