Napoli, Milik: "Thank you to Ancelotti"

Arkadiusz Milik spoke to DAZN after the Lazio-Napoli game, here is what he had to say: "I am very happy for the goal and for the points. I was happy to start, hopefully I can do so again next week. Milan? It won't be easy, they are strong. Lazio? They are a good side too, it is never easy to play here in Rome. Ancelotti? I can only say thank you. I have had a lot of injuries but he has always believed in me". For more news visit Calciomercato.com.