Napoli, Milik trained alone today amidst transfer rumours

Through the official website of Napoli, there was the usual daily report on the progress of the training sessions under the orders of Carlo Ancelotti. However, there is a cause for concern for Napoli fans, as the Neapolitan side will not have one of their main strikers for the season opener against Fiorentina. Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik has not trained with his teammates, amidst rumours that the 25-year-old forward is close to Inter in exchanged for estranged striker Mauro Icardi.



Despite contributing to 24 goals in all competitions last season, Milik has had a summer surrounded by rumours of his imminent departure from the Partenopei, mostly related to the transfer saga of 26-year-old Argentinian striker Icardi, who Napoli have dreamed of signing since the start of the summer. However, with less than two weeks left in the transfer window, nothing has materialised and the current situation of Milik is unclear.



Here is the full report: “Morning training session at the Technical Centre. The countdown has begun towards the beginning of the championship that for the Azzurri will start on Saturday, August 24 against Fiorentina at the Franchi (20:45). The team has carried out a first phase of activation and warm-up with the help of low obstacles. Subsequently work aimed at possession of the ball with the rose divided on half of the field. Then there was a technical session with drills on offensive pressure opposite the defensive line. Closing with a 4-team mini tournament. Milik trained in the gym and the team will be back on the pitch tomorrow morning.”



Apollo Heyes