Napoli, Milik: 'We nearly eliminated Liverpool, and Arsenal...'

10 May at 18:00
Arkadiusz Milik, Napoli's Polish striker, spoke to Sky Sport about this season's Champions League experience.

"We came close to eliminating Liverpool, and it's a shame we didn't advance from the group. Then the Europa League. We are very sorry about not being able to beat Arsenal, but this is football.

"In the Champions League we did something wrong, conceding against Paris Saint Germain at the last minute was decisive, as well as not having used my chance at the end against Liverpool. 

"The league? We have secured the second place even if that was not our goal this season. We can improve and grow a lot, we will prepare better for next year," he concluded. 

Three games remain of the season and Napoli have clinched second place once again. This time out, a lot further from Juventus, which hasn't gone down well among the Napoli fans.

