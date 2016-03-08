Napoli: Milik will leave if Icardi arrives

Serie A giants Napoli will see the departure of Arek Milik in the case of the arrival of Mauro Icardi from Inter.



Icardi has already been told that he will be sold this summer and while Juventus are interested, they have shifted their focus firmly on Romelu Lukaku, who is likely to be involved in a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala.



Corriere dello Sport claim that this chain will see Icardi join Napoli instead of Juve and Edin Dzeko will head to Inter. But if Icardi does come to the partenopei, they will sell Arek Milik with Real Betis interested in the Polish striker.



