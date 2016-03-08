Napoli: Milik will leave if Icardi arrives

31 July at 15:45
Serie A giants Napoli will see the departure of Arek Milik in the case of the arrival of Mauro Icardi from Inter.

Icardi has already been told that he will be sold this summer and while Juventus are interested, they have shifted their focus firmly on Romelu Lukaku, who is likely to be involved in a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala.

Corriere dello Sport claim that this chain will see Icardi join Napoli instead of Juve and Edin Dzeko will head to Inter. But if Icardi does come to the partenopei, they will sell Arek Milik with Real Betis interested in the Polish striker.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.