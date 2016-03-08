Napoli, Milik will sign contract renewal this week
21 October at 18:15Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik will sign a contract renewal this week with the Partenopei that will see him tied to the club until 2024, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The 25-year-old Polish striker, who scored two goals against newly promoted Hellas Verona on the weekend to gift Napoli three points, currently has a contract that expires in 2021, with rumours that the Naples based club wouldn’t offer him a new contract due to his extensive injury history.
Milik has missed 55 games through injury for the Partenopei since signing from Ajax in 2016. Incredibly, he has missed more games through injury than goals scored for the club, scoring 36 times in 91 appearances.
However, despite the fact that he is injury prone, the Neapolitan club are keen to renew his contract, with the side aware of his goalscoring prowess. Last season he scored 20 goals and provided four assists across 47 appearances in all competitions.
Apollo Heyes
