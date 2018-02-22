Ex-Juve general manager Luciano Moggi spoke to RMC Sport as he talked about the Napoli-Ancelotti hire, here is what he had to say on the matter:" Ancelotti hire? Well for Aurelio De Laurentiis, to get someone like Ancelotti is a Maradona-style signing. This will surely help the fans forget about Maurizio Sarri. Ancelotti is a big time coach, he will want champions so Aurelio will have to open his wallet. He deserves a lot of credit for bringing Ancelotti to Naples...".