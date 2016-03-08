Napoli, Mourinho wants Koulibaly at Tottenham

Contacts with Napoli's president and Tottenham have already started, per the report. The Partenopei value the defender at around €100m, and in addition to Spurs, the interest if Real Madrid is also strong. Given the situation at Napoli, Koulibaly could probably leave in the summer.

José Mourinho has set his sights on Kalidou Koulibaly. According to the Spanish outlet El Desmarque, the Portuguese manager is pushing to bring the Senegalese degender to Tottenham. However, they aren't the only ones interested.