Napoli must sell Atletico and Chelsea target before signing Spurs defender

24 May at 23:00
Napoli have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier for some time. The English full-back impressed many with performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, including a wonderful free-kick to put England up in their semi-final against Croatia.

However, a woeful run of form in the season has led the English club to consider Trippier's sale; with reports suggesting that Napoli are by far and away frontrunners to sign the full-back and may do so in the summer.

The latest reports from Radio CRC suggest that, before Napoli can sign Trippier, they must first sell Albanian defender Elseid Hysaj; who is being linked heavily with Atletico and was, prior to that, a top target of Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea. Atletico must, however, first sell Santiago Arias and Sime Vrsaljko.

