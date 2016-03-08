Napoli, new contract ready for Fabian Ruiz after multiple offers from Spain

19 August at 16:45
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fabian Ruiz is ready to renew his contract with Napoli. The 23-year-old arrived from Real Betis last summer and has had a strong first season with the Neapolitan club, with coach Carlo Ancelotti considering him one of the most important players in the squad. The paper also revealed how President De Laurentiis declined three offers for the Spanish star from Inter, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Florentino Perez even offered over €50m for the midfielder, which was swiftly declined.

Ruiz recently won the European Under-21 Championship with Spain and was even voted the Best Player of the tournament. The 23-year-old is currently contracted to Napoli until June 2023, but Napoli are keen to tie him down with a longer contract and higher wages, in part due to how impressed Ancelotti was during the club’s pre-season preparations. The player is the club’s fourth most expensive signing of all time after Higuain, Manolas and Milik.
 
